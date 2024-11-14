Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, has spilled the beans on whether Taylor Swift will spend Thanksgiving with their them.
During her appearance on the Today show on Thursday, Donna shared her plans for the upcoming holiday.
“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she noted.
Donna was also asked whether the Kelces were planning a “big dinner,” to which she responded, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”
Donna further hinted that Swift's busy schedule might keep her from joining them.
“She’s kinda busy right now. She has her tour to do,” she revealed, referring to the singer’s Eras Tour, which is set to kick off its Canadian leg on Thursday.
Moreover, Travis and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are set to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, in Kansas City, Mo, with Donna will be in attendance.
However, it’s unclear if Taylor Swift will attend Travs Kelce’s game, she does have a 13-day break in between shows in Toronto and Vancouver during that time.