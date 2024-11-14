Entertainment

Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift will kick off Canadian leg of her Eras tour on Thursday, November 14

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Travis Kelces mom reveals Taylor Swift busy schedule for Thanksgiving
Travis Kelce's mom reveals Taylor Swift busy schedule for Thanksgiving

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, has spilled the beans on whether Taylor Swift will spend Thanksgiving with their them.

During her appearance on the Today show on Thursday, Donna shared her plans for the upcoming holiday.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she noted.

Donna was also asked whether the Kelces were planning a “big dinner,” to which she responded, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Donna further hinted that Swift's busy schedule might keep her from joining them.

“She’s kinda busy right now. She has her tour to do,” she revealed, referring to the singer’s Eras Tour, which is set to kick off its Canadian leg on Thursday.

Moreover, Travis and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are set to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, in Kansas City, Mo, with Donna will be in attendance.

However, it’s unclear if Taylor Swift will attend Travs Kelce’s game, she does have a 13-day break in between shows in Toronto and Vancouver during that time.

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kim Kardashian voices concerns over Kanye West’s narrative in Netflix documentary
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Margot Robbie reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio makes her cry on set
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
David Beckham gives nod to his football legacy in new acting gig
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Romeo Beckham makes relationship official with new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Anne Hathaway dodges disaster with knicks star OG Anunoby at NBA game
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
John Krasinski makes first appearance after ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Glen Powell breaks silence on replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
‘Emily in Paris’ cast reacts to Lucas Bravo’s surprising criticism about show
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Ryan Reynolds reveals his cherished ‘cut scene’ from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’