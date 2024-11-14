Trending

Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with 'Mirzapur's Violence

Ali Fazal recently reprised his role of Guddu Bhaiya in the third season of 'Mirzapur'

  November 14, 2024
Ali Fazal has opened up about feeling uncomfortable while shooting an extremely violent scene in Mirzapur.

During a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, the 3 Idiots actor revealed he does not hesitate to take a stand when faces moral dilemmas while filming violent scenes.

“Yes. Now, by way of my privilege, I suppose, it has increased. But I’ve always been a bit… And that’s probably why I’ve lost out on a lot of work. But those moral dilemmas happen,” Ali admitted.

The Fukrey actor further recalled a feeling uncomfortable while shooting a violent scene in Mirzapur.

“But those moral dilemmas happen. On Mirzapur, there was a scene where I kill someone in what I thought at the time was a very unnecessary way to execute that scene. And I just couldn’t redeem myself. The character also could not have redeemed itself from that. I thought it was just wrong, like why would you write that?” Ali shared.

He further added, “I had to constantly battle my head and the character’s, and not judge that. And at the same time, I’m asking the filmmaker, ‘Why?’ But then there are so many whys. You sit down with the writers, the directors, and that could turn into an ugly…”

To note, Ali Fazal reprised his role of Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur Season 3, and will now appear in its theatrical spin-off film.

He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino.

