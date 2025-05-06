Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt

Google has officially announced the addition of a new quality-of-life improvement to Gemini.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Google Labss and Gemini Vice President Josh Woodward on Monday, May 5, 2025, announced the rollout of the new feature, which helps users to upload 10 images or files (or a combination of the two) in a single submission
Earlier, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capped the limit at one image or file per prompt.
What’s new in Gemini update?
Woodward asked users to share any other feature that is causing them inconvenience while using the platform.
With this update, users can tap the plus icon on the left side of the text field to open the gallery or upload files.
Users can either choose multiple files directly by long pressing (Shift key + select on Windows desktop), or they can add multiple files by tapping the plus icon again.
Attempting to add more than 10 files now returns the error message, “Some of your files could not be uploaded because you can only upload 10 attachments at a time.”
To note, the new capability makes it simple to ask Gemini queries about multiple documents at the same time.
While the same can be done via NotebookLM, the option to do so in the main interface is simple and convenient.
It is worth noting that the new feature is available on both the Gemini web client alongside the Android and iOS apps.