Sci-Tech

Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt

New capability makes it simple to ask Gemini queries about multiple documents at same time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompts
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompts

Google has officially announced the addition of a new quality-of-life improvement to Gemini.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Google Labss and Gemini Vice President Josh Woodward on Monday, May 5, 2025, announced the rollout of the new feature, which helps users to upload 10 images or files (or a combination of the two) in a single submission

Earlier, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capped the limit at one image or file per prompt.

What’s new in Gemini update?

Woodward asked users to share any other feature that is causing them inconvenience while using the platform.

With this update, users can tap the plus icon on the left side of the text field to open the gallery or upload files.

Users can either choose multiple files directly by long pressing (Shift key + select on Windows desktop), or they can add multiple files by tapping the plus icon again.

Attempting to add more than 10 files now returns the error message, “Some of your files could not be uploaded because you can only upload 10 attachments at a time.”

To note, the new capability makes it simple to ask Gemini queries about multiple documents at the same time.

While the same can be done via NotebookLM, the option to do so in the main interface is simple and convenient.

It is worth noting that the new feature is available on both the Gemini web client alongside the Android and iOS apps. 

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025

Zendaya, Anna Sawai unexpectedly twin in matching attire at Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Met Gala 2025: 5 best athlete looks with iconic fashion choices

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears

Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release

Marvel renames ‘Thunderbolts*’ to ‘The New Avengers’ one week after release
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out
WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features