Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release bewitching ‘Scared of Loving You’ live

The lovebirds unveiled a soulful live performance of ‘Scared of Loving You’ as part of their Vevo Extended Play

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s dreamy live of Scared of Loving You has captured the hearts of their fans.

The 32-year-old American actress and singer and her 37-year-old record-producer fiance captivated their die-hard fans once again with another soulful live performance of their recently-released album, I Said I Love You First track.

Just a day after the lovebirds dropped a live at-home performance of Sunset Blvd, Selena and Benny surprised their admirers with a dreamy Scared of Loving You live.

Scared Of Loving You @VEVO Extended Play with @itsbennyblanco out now on YouTube,” captioned Selena Gomez as she shared the performance’s clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, May 6.

The bewitching music video opened with the Lonely producer playing a piano as the songstress enchantingly sang the song.

Selena’s mesmerizing vocals, blended with Benny’s dreamy music in the video, created a magical vibe that left the fans stunned.

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez garner fans’ love for captivating Scared of Loving You live:

Showering the couple with praise, a fan commented, “i swear your voice feels like a warm hug on my worst days like today. i don’t even have the words just thank you for being YOU.”

“vocals, lyrics, vibe, EVERYTHING IS PERFECT,” another gushed.

A third admired, “Most beautiful voice and song!”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Vevo Extended Play:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s Vevo Extended Play titled I Said I love You First... And You Said It Back is a multi-song deluxe version of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

Recorded at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Los Angeles home, the extended play features live performance and re-imagined versions of their selected tracks, offering fans an intimate, acoustic experience of the couple’s music.

