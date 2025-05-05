Sci-Tech

Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features

Combined with the AI-focused update, Pinterest aims to re-establish its use as visual shopping tool

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features

Pinterest has officially announced an upgrade of its “Visual Search” feature with a handful of new advancements.

The company revealed on Monday, May 5, 2025, that it is rolling out new functionality to enhance its feature that allows users to search using an image instead of text.

What's new in Pinterest update?

This includes new tools to more precisely narrow and refine searches, alongside those that make visual search more accessible across Pinterest’s website.

The company stated that the new additions will help Pinterest stand out as a search engine for things users may otherwise have trouble describing with words, like a vibe, style, or aesthetic.

With the new advancement, users will have a better understanding of what it is they like about a certain Pin, initially in the women’s fashion category in the US, Canada, and the UK.

To note, the addition is similar to Google’s multimodal search, which combines text and images into a single query.

Pinterest stated that it will expand its visual search across more areas in its app, including by allowing users to long-press on any Pin on their Home Feed to kick off a visual search.

The update comes on the heels of an announcement that Pinterest will begin to label AI-generated images and soon allow users to limit the number of AI images they’re shown, after numerous user complaints.

Combined with the AI-focused update and the enhanced visual search, Pinterest aims to re-establish its use as a visual shopping tool that leverages AI.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’

Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party

Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out
WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Instagram CEO criticises AI chatbots for prioritising engagement over value
Instagram CEO criticises AI chatbots for prioritising engagement over value