Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features

Pinterest has officially announced an upgrade of its “Visual Search” feature with a handful of new advancements.
The company revealed on Monday, May 5, 2025, that it is rolling out new functionality to enhance its feature that allows users to search using an image instead of text.
What's new in Pinterest update?
This includes new tools to more precisely narrow and refine searches, alongside those that make visual search more accessible across Pinterest’s website.
The company stated that the new additions will help Pinterest stand out as a search engine for things users may otherwise have trouble describing with words, like a vibe, style, or aesthetic.
With the new advancement, users will have a better understanding of what it is they like about a certain Pin, initially in the women’s fashion category in the US, Canada, and the UK.
To note, the addition is similar to Google’s multimodal search, which combines text and images into a single query.
Pinterest stated that it will expand its visual search across more areas in its app, including by allowing users to long-press on any Pin on their Home Feed to kick off a visual search.
The update comes on the heels of an announcement that Pinterest will begin to label AI-generated images and soon allow users to limit the number of AI images they’re shown, after numerous user complaints.
Combined with the AI-focused update and the enhanced visual search, Pinterest aims to re-establish its use as a visual shopping tool that leverages AI.