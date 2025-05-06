Spotify now displays how many times users listened to podcast episodes

YouTube continues to dominate the podcasting industry, but Spotify is proactively gearing up to close the gap.
The Swedish- music streaming giant has released the latest feature that allows users to see how many times an audio-only or video podcast episode has been actively watched.
Spotify announces latest feature
The company announced its latest podcast metric known as “plays” on Tuesday, April 6, 2025, making it possible for users to check out which podcast episodes are most famous.
This feature will be visible next to a podcast episode via the app such as the home page, episode page, and show page.
The option is also accessible for creators on Spotify for Creators and Megaphone.
With the latest metric for podcasts, the company allows users to explore podcasts they may not be familiar with, particularly if they see that other listeners favour these episodes.
For creators, this latest information provides you information regarding the episode that resonates most with audiences and especially, lets users benchmark their performance against rivals.
Spotify’s latest announcement follows its first-quarter earnings, achieving five million premium subscribers, totaling 268 million.
It marks the second-highest total ever and the largest first-quarter hike since 2020.