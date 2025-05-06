Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's rising fashion influence 

Kim Kardashian, who recently walked in a custom black leather two-piece by Chrome Hearts at the 2025 Met Gala event, talked about her daughter, North West's, growing fashion sense.
The SKIMS founder graced this year's Met Gala theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," alongside her younger sisters, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner on Monday, May 5th, 2025.
During her mesmerizing blue carpet appearance, Kardashian spoke about her eldest daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband and controversial rap icon, Kanye West.
In a conversation with Vogue, the mom-of-four stated, "Every time I come to the Met I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready and all her aunties are in the hotel, and we're all getting ready together, so it's just a fun few days."
The Kardashians star additionally noted that her daughter has begun taking an interest in fashion-related topics and has become an expert.
"She's a big critic, but it's pretty good, you know, her critiquing, but you know, just be yourself, right? She's also, I think, in a positive place, like vibe, right now, where it's just like," the mom-of-four added.
Kim Kardashian co-parents four kids with ex-husband Kanye West:
For those unaware, Kim Kardashian welcomed her daughter North West with her former partner, Kanye West, on June 15, 2013.
In addition to North, the socialite, who parted ways with her ex-husband in 2022, now co-parents her three children, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, with the rapper.