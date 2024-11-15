Kelly Clarkson gives Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please’ a country makeover

Kelly Clarkson works her magic on Sabrina Carpenter's Please Please Please!
The Grammy winner has rocked the stage with a country-tinged cover of Carpenter's chart-topping track Please Please Please during the Kellyoke segment of her NBC talk show on November, 13.
Clarkson reimagined the song as a crooning country tune inspired by Dolly Parton, leaving fans mesmerized.
"That was ‘Please Please Please’ by Sabrina Carpenter. It’s her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, which I found shocking," she said after performing the song with her band.
Clarkson continued, "I thought she would’ve had other ones, but I was like, ‘Well, that’s incredible!'"
The Because Of You crooner further explained the thought behind her countrified version of the hit track, produced by Jack Antonoff.
"Ever since I heard this song, for some reason I hear Dolly Parton singing it as well," Clarkson shared.
She further added, "For some reason, it lends itself to country to me, so I asked my band if we could make more of a country version of it, ‘cause we have the amazing pop version already.”
"But thank you, Sabrina, for that song, and thank you for letting me sing it,” Clarkson concluded.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet album song, Please Please Please, has recently earned a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.