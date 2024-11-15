Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Miraval Winery battle moves to court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are gearing up for a courtroom showdown as their prolonged legal dispute over the Miraval winery heads to trial.
As per Daily Mail, the Maleficent star and the Troy actor will meet in person after a judge rejected Jolie’s plea to have her ex-husband's lawsuit over their French vineyard dismissed.
The judge ordered Jolie to dismiss the allegations against Pitt, 60, made against her concerning a verbal agreement over their 50-50 ownership of the vineyard.
Jolie asserted that the agreements between them were no longer valid because Pitt asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) concerning their marriage.
“It's already been ugly but it's going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will try to continue to settle more old personal scores,” an insider close to the case told the outlet.
The recent court document revealed that the judge agreed with Pitt’s claims that their initial verbal agreement ought to be regarded as legally binding.
According to these filings, the judge believes that Jolie might have breached the agreement when she sold her shares to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler and his Stoli Group in 2021.
The source added, “This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings.”
The former couple are set to face off in court at the trial next year.