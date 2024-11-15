Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Miraval Winery battle moves to court

Entertainment

The 'Maleficent' star and the 'Troy' actor will meet in person in court after a judge rejected Jolie’s plea

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are gearing up for a courtroom showdown as their prolonged legal dispute over the Miraval winery heads to trial.

As per Daily Mail, the Maleficent star and the Troy actor will meet in person after a judge rejected Jolie’s plea to have her ex-husband's lawsuit over their French vineyard dismissed.

The judge ordered Jolie to dismiss the allegations against Pitt, 60, made against her concerning a verbal agreement over their 50-50 ownership of the vineyard.

Jolie asserted that the agreements between them were no longer valid because Pitt asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) concerning their marriage.

“It's already been ugly but it's going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will try to continue to settle more old personal scores,” an insider close to the case told the outlet.

The recent court document revealed that the judge agreed with Pitt’s claims that their initial verbal agreement ought to be regarded as legally binding.

According to these filings, the judge believes that Jolie might have breached the agreement when she sold her shares to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler and his Stoli Group in 2021.

The source added, “This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings.”

The former couple are set to face off in court at the trial next year.

Entertainment News

Kelly Clarkson gives Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please’ a country makeover
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift being godmother to his, Blake Lively’s kids
Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kim Kardashian voices concerns over Kanye West’s narrative in Netflix documentary
Margot Robbie reveals how Leonardo DiCaprio makes her cry on set
Taylor Swift ‘changed’ by Travis Kelce after whirlwind year of romance
David Beckham gives nod to his football legacy in new acting gig
Romeo Beckham makes relationship official with new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti
Anne Hathaway dodges disaster with knicks star OG Anunoby at NBA game
John Krasinski makes first appearance after ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title