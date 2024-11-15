Entertainment

Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson’s $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles

'Red One' is released in theaters on November 15, 2024

  • November 15, 2024
Chris Evans revealed that Dwayne Johnson would generously 'splash the pot' with up to $40,000 for crew raffles on the set of Red On.

While conversing with PEOPLE during the promotion of his new film Red One in Berlin, the Captain America star shared that the Fast and Furious star he he posted $40,000 in a raffle pot for their crew members for raising their spirits on set.

“He does this thing on movie sets, at the end of the week the crew will all put in 5, 10 bucks in this little bucket. They get raffle tickets. It's called 'five-dollar Friday,' ” Evans said.

The Fantastic Four star added, “Someone draws a name at the end of the day and they win a couple-thousand bucks.”

He continued, "And DJ would splash the pot in ways that no other actor can keep up with, because as actors we're like, ‘I'll splash the pot. I'll put in a chunk of change here. I'm not in the running for it,’ but just a way to say thank you to the crew each week."

“This is crazy. I'm not exaggerating. [Johnson] was like, ‘Oh, well what's the pot? Five grand? How about it's called 20,’ ” recalled Evans.

He stated, “... So he picks a name and someone's going crazy and he's like, ‘Should we do it again? How about 40?’ … I'm not exaggerating — the number got up big, and he pulled out five or six names.”

Evans mentioned hat the crew members was very pleased with Johnson’s kindness.

“Well, I love that,” said Johnson, adding “Our crew is the backbone of our business, so you want to take care of them.”

Red One is released in theaters on November 15, 2024.

