Hugh Jackman gives expert tip in new film after deadly health battle

The 'Wolverine' star was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2023 while shooting a film

  by Web Desk
  November 15, 2024
Hugh Jackman has dropped some helpful tips after suffering from a terrifying health battle.

The Wolverine star stars in Conquering Skin Cancer, a new film to raise awareness about the importance of wearing sunscreen to avoid skin cancer and deadly UV rays.

Hugh also got candid about the health scare he experienced in 2023 in the new acting gig.

He recalled the cancer diagnoses and shared that he felt pretty scared at that time.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor explained his diseases on Instagram back then, "I've just had two biopsy tests done. The doctor saw two little things that may be basal cell."

For the unversed, basal cell carcinoma is a milder form of skin cancer.

"Summer is coming, so please wear sunscreen! It is just not worth it! No matter how much you want a tan, trust me," Hugh added.

The 56-year-old actor asked people to wear sunscreen and get tested for skin cancer, adding, "I promise you won't regret it."

He has been pretty vocal about taking care of health since his diagnosis.

Notably, Australia leads the world with the highest rates of skin cancer, as 1 in 2 Aussies are expected to be diagnosed by the age of 70. 

Sabrina Carpenter drops emotional note after ‘Nonsense Christmas’ update
Celine Dion pays soulful tribute to her ‘very favorite designer’
Kourtney Kardashian pens 'lovely' wish on Travis Barker’s 49th birthday
Lisa appreciates BLACKPINK members’ support for her solo artist journey
Ryan Reynolds teases fans with deleted scene from 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Chris Evans praises Dwayne Johnson’s $40K contributions to 'Red One' crew raffles
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Miraval Winery battle moves to court
Kelly Clarkson gives Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please’ a country makeover
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift being godmother to his, Blake Lively’s kids
Donna Kelce spills beans on Travis, Taylor Swift plans for Thanksgiving
Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce