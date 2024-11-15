Hugh Jackman gives expert tip in new film after deadly health battle

Hugh Jackman has dropped some helpful tips after suffering from a terrifying health battle.
The Wolverine star stars in Conquering Skin Cancer, a new film to raise awareness about the importance of wearing sunscreen to avoid skin cancer and deadly UV rays.
Hugh also got candid about the health scare he experienced in 2023 in the new acting gig.
He recalled the cancer diagnoses and shared that he felt pretty scared at that time.
The Deadpool & Wolverine actor explained his diseases on Instagram back then, "I've just had two biopsy tests done. The doctor saw two little things that may be basal cell."
For the unversed, basal cell carcinoma is a milder form of skin cancer.
"Summer is coming, so please wear sunscreen! It is just not worth it! No matter how much you want a tan, trust me," Hugh added.
The 56-year-old actor asked people to wear sunscreen and get tested for skin cancer, adding, "I promise you won't regret it."
He has been pretty vocal about taking care of health since his diagnosis.
Notably, Australia leads the world with the highest rates of skin cancer, as 1 in 2 Aussies are expected to be diagnosed by the age of 70.