Sania Mirza admits still being connected to THIS aspect of her past life

  • November 15, 2024
Sania Mirza makes emotional admission about one very important aspect of her life.

The tennis legend opened up about her passion for tennis and how she still feels connected to the game, following her retirement.

Amidst all the chaos of life, the former ace tennis player sat for a candid interview with Hindustan Times where she revealed her sentiments regarding leaving the profession.

She said, “I miss the court, but quickly the pain in my knees hurts, and I remember why I stopped playing. But in general, I am still very much connected with the sport.”

The mom-of-one went on to explain, “Besides the competition, I really don’t feel I left it. I meet my peers quite often. Of course, being a mom is something I really love, so I am trying to spend as much time with Izhaan as possible.”

It is pertinent to mention, Mirza has been crowned the ambassador for Dubai Sports Council earlier this week.

Meanwhile she also manages her own tennis academy in Hyderabad, India.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza announced her retirement from tennis back in 2023, leaving her fans disappointed. 

