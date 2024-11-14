Sania Mirza marks special milestone after divorce: 'Honoured and grateful'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has added a new feather to her cap! 

Mirza has been crowned the Sports ambassador by the Dubai Sports Council on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. 

The six-time Grand slam champion shared the good news with her 13 M followers on Instagram, expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the prestigious role bestowed upon her. 

"Honoured and grateful to be a sports ambassador for Dubai! Thank you for this incredible opportunity Dubai Sports Council," she wrote in the caption.


This new development came as part of Dubai’s vision to boost sports excellence and promote active yet healthy lifestyles.

On the other hand, the Dubai Sports Council looks after UAE’s capital reputation as a hub for sports, promoting physical activities across various communities.

To note, the star-studded event was graced by several renowned sports figures, including the UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, released a statement highlighting a retreat was much-needed, “The ideas and insights discussed at the event will help shape a brighter future for sports, enhance our clubs’ achievements, and nurture local talent.”

Sania Mirza made Dubai her second home following her high-profile marriage to the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. 

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik parted ways back in 2023. 

