Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' special screening  

Kartik Aaryan had a whale of a time with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fans!
The Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to offer a peek into moments from the screening organised for his cute little fans, ahead of Children's Day.
In the video doing rounds, Kartik grooved to the title track along with the kids as they joined him while making the signature ‘call me’ sign from the movie.
They also sang the Hare Krishna Hare Rama in chorus as Kartik smiled while recording the selfie video.
“Rooh Baba’s Bachcha party. Happy Children’s Day,” Kartik captioned the post.
He had his style game on point as he spent time with his adorable fans.
“Rooh Baba’s Bachcha Party (call me emoji)…Happy Children’s Day (heart emoji)…#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (ghost emoji),” the Freddy star captioned.
Fans in the comments section praised the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor for spreading joy and positivity.
One fan wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to Children’s favourite too.”
Another penned, “The Love you are getting is INSANEE."
“Rooh Baby," the fourth expressed.
It is pertinent to note that Kartik Aaryan reprised his character of Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the latest installment.