Trending

Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' special screening

'Freddy' actor Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' became a huge box office success

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 special screening
Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' special screening  

Kartik Aaryan had a whale of a time with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fans! 

The Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to offer a peek into moments from the screening organised for his cute little fans, ahead of Children's Day.

In the video doing rounds, Kartik grooved to the title track along with the kids as they joined him while making the signature ‘call me’ sign from the movie.

They also sang the Hare Krishna Hare Rama in chorus as Kartik smiled while recording the selfie video.

“Rooh Baba’s Bachcha party. Happy Children’s Day,” Kartik captioned the post.


He had his style game on point as he spent time with his adorable fans.

“Rooh Baba’s Bachcha Party (call me emoji)…Happy Children’s Day (heart emoji)…#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (ghost emoji),” the Freddy star captioned.

Fans in the comments section praised the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor for spreading joy and positivity.

One fan wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to Children’s favourite too.”

Another penned, “The Love you are getting is INSANEE." 

“Rooh Baby," the fourth expressed.

It is pertinent to note that Kartik Aaryan reprised his character of Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the latest installment. 

Sania Mirza admits still being connected to THIS aspect of her past life
Sania Mirza admits still being connected to THIS aspect of her past life
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming
Wahaj Ali gushes over 'serenity' of Skardu's secret spot
Wahaj Ali gushes over 'serenity' of Skardu's secret spot
Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy
Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Salman Khan team reacts to legal notice rumors linked to Netflix show controversy
Salman Khan team reacts to legal notice rumors linked to Netflix show controversy
Hina Altaf gives fruitful advice on marriage after Aagha Ali divorce
Hina Altaf gives fruitful advice on marriage after Aagha Ali divorce
Radhika Merchant shares first statement after Anant Ambani wedding
Radhika Merchant shares first statement after Anant Ambani wedding
Sheheryar Munawar‘s ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’ dethrones Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’
Sheheryar Munawar‘s ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’ dethrones Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’
Sania Mirza marks special milestone after divorce: 'Honoured and grateful'
Sania Mirza marks special milestone after divorce: 'Honoured and grateful'
Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie
Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie
Bilal Abbas Khan offers peek into his travel diaries
Bilal Abbas Khan offers peek into his travel diaries