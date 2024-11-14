Trending

Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie

The 'Jalan' actress Minal Khan turns selfie queen at the Karachi airport before flying towards her new stop

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Minal Khan, the renowned Pakistani actress, is jetting off to an undisclosed destination!

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Jalan actress shared pictures from the Karachi airport catching a domestic flight.

In the photo the diva looked all charged up for the travels holding on to her boarding pass and handbag as she walked towards the waiting lounge.

Minal slipped in a baby pink ensemble for the journey which she paired with matching shoes to add oomph to her entire outfit.

Aiman Khan’s beloved twin sister chose style over comfort for the flight, offering fans major fashion cues.

In the caption, she tagged the famous Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum, who in turn responded saying, "Karachi Chal." 


On seeing the Hasad actor exude charm while travelling , die-hard followers thronged the comments section.

One user wrote, "You are beautiful girl."

"Pink beauty," effused the second.

The third penned, “national crush.”

It is pertinent to mention that the star’s latest travel post came mere days after she celebrated her son Hasan's first grand birthday in the presence of family and friends.

Just like Aiman, who is currently vacationing in the northern areas, her sister Minal Khan also followed in her travel footsteps. 

