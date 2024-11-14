Salman Khan team reacts to legal notice rumors linked to Netflix show controversy

Salman Khan's team denied the reports of receiving legal notice after Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show stirs controversy over alleged remarks about Rabindranath Tagore.
On Wednesday, the Dabangg star team revealed that the production house did not receive a legal notice over controversial comments on Rabindranath Tagore made on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The team claimed that they had nothing to do with this legal notice.
“Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix,” the statement by Salman Khan's team read.
To note, this statement came in response to the reports, suggesting that Salman Khan’s production house, SKTV, also faced a legal notice due to its alleged involvement with the show.
Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation sent the legal notice alleging that the remarks made against the Nobel laureate could violate religious and cultural feelings.
The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix, has a star-studded cast including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.