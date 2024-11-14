Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Adnan Siddiqui has sent his fans into frenzy as he recounted his unforgettable meeting with King Charles at Buckingham Palace, London.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday, to share heartwarming photos of his encounter with the Monarch.

Siddiqui posted a carousel of photos, in which he could be seen busy talking to none other than King Charles at the Palace.

“Our conversation was brief but vibrant—a meeting of different worlds in the blink of an eye,” he wrote alongside the photos.

Siddiqui further added, “His Majesty had a unique ability to put people at ease, leaving a lingering spark. It’s not every day you meet someone whose presence lingers in your thoughts long after the moment has passed.”

For the royal meeting, the Ye Dil Mera actor opted for a dapper yet sophisticated look with a teal suit, which he paired effortlessly with a black shirt.

Prior to this, Siddiqui also posted a photo of invitation from King Charles on his Instagram stories.

“The Majesty of the Household has received His Majesty’s command to invite Mr. Adnan Siddiqui to a reception to be given at Buckingham Palace by King and Queen. In recognition of those who work within the film and Television Industry on Wednesday, November 13 2024 at 3:30pm,” the invitation reads.

Adnan Siddiqui made his acting debut in a 1994’s PTV drama, Uroosa, and since then he has worked in many notable films and dramas including Lollywood , Bollywood and even Hollywood.

