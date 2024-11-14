Sheheryar Munawar‘s ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’ dethrones Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’

Trending

  • November 14, 2024
Sheheryar Munawar’s new drama Aye Ishq E Junoon has given a matchless competition to Fahad Mustafa’s latest hit serial, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Aye Ishq E Junoon has taken the place of KMKT as it made a record breaking debut.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor announced that his show has “takes over the screens with the highest-ever first episode rating.”

The talented cast of the drama includes Sheheryar, Ushna Shah, Shuja Asad, Mahenur Haider, Shabbir Jan, Kinza Malik Awan, Irsa Ghazal, Sohail Sameer, Muhammad Ahmed and Mehmood Aslam.

“Don’t miss the thrill every Monday and Tuesday as the story unfolds at 8:00 PM only on Ary Digital,” he added.


Aye Ishq E Junoon follows the tale of a poor girl (Ushna) who lost her teaching job and is struggling to support her family financially. Meanwhile a guy named Rahem (Sheheryar) is a millionaire who runs a lavish hotel.

The latest episode of the show has earned 2.9 million views.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum was a super hit drama with last episode releasing in theatres.

Fahad, Hania Amir, Bushra Ansar, Javed Sheikh and more starred in the show.

