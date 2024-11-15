Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role

Princess Eugenie made an emotional confession about her mission to end modern slavery.
The Princess of York revealed that she decided to introduce an initiative, highlighting the problems related to modern monarchy and human trafficking during her old visit to India.
She co-founded The Anti-Slave Collective which aims "to eradicate modern slavery for an estimated 50 million people by bringing together change-makers and raising awareness."
Eugenie shared with People magazine, "My Mum took Julia and I to India when we were 21. In Calcutta, we met Aloka Mitra, who has led programs supporting vulnerable women and children in India for over 35 years and is one of the most inspirational women I have ever met."
She added, "Aloka introduced us to a group of teenage girls she had rescued from modern slavery. Hearing their harrowing stories of abuse, neglect and exploitation was heartbreaking but also deeply inspiring."
"I felt that if this group of young women had the strength and resilience to reclaim their lives, that we also had a responsibility to do something," Prince Andrew's daughter stated.
King Charles's niece shared that she and her friend spent several years learning about this issue and in 2017 "we set up The Anti-Slavery Collective."
she said, "All these years later, I will never forget those young women; their stories continue to inspire me to this day."
It is important to note that Princess Eugenie's sad admission came after she represented the monarch at The Poppy Ball dinner as she is the patron of the Royal British Legion.