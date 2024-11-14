King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with special honour

King Charles celebrated his 76th birthday in a heartwarming way by choosing to spotlight the impact of his Coronation Food Project at a "surplus food festival" on a south London trading estate.
Serenaded by schoolchildren from Rye Oak Primary School, the King was treated to a rendition of "Happy Birthday" and presented with a special card decorated with a large "76," handcrafted by six-year-old Zariah.
The monarch launched the Coronation Food Project on his birthday last year to address food waste and the cost of living crisis, and in just one year, it has raised £15 million, preventing 940 tons of food from being wasted—equivalent to over two million meals.
During his visit to Deptford, where he inaugurated the first Coronation Food Project (CFP) hub, the King greeted the children warmly, even bending down to shake Zariah’s hand and compliment her on the card.
He expressed gratitude for their support and applauded the effort they put into celebrating the occasion.
For those unaware, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a touching birthday tribute to the King on social media, saying, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"