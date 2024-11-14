Royal

King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with special honour

King Charles marked his 76th birthday today by visiting a south London trading estate

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
The monarch launched the Coronation Food Project on his birthday last year
The monarch launched the Coronation Food Project on his birthday last year

King Charles celebrated his 76th birthday in a heartwarming way by choosing to spotlight the impact of his Coronation Food Project at a "surplus food festival" on a south London trading estate. 

Serenaded by schoolchildren from Rye Oak Primary School, the King was treated to a rendition of "Happy Birthday" and presented with a special card decorated with a large "76," handcrafted by six-year-old Zariah. 

The monarch launched the Coronation Food Project on his birthday last year to address food waste and the cost of living crisis, and in just one year, it has raised £15 million, preventing 940 tons of food from being wasted—equivalent to over two million meals.


During his visit to Deptford, where he inaugurated the first Coronation Food Project (CFP) hub, the King greeted the children warmly, even bending down to shake Zariah’s hand and compliment her on the card. 

He expressed gratitude for their support and applauded the effort they put into celebrating the occasion.

For those unaware, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a touching birthday tribute to the King on social media, saying, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family

Pregnant Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘excited’ for new addition in family
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce

Royal News

Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Prince William marks King Charles' birthday with work in Northern Ireland
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
King Charles birthday celebration disrupted by unexpected incident
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet
Kim Kardashian reveals struggles of single parent after Kanye West divorce
Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition