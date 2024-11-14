King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish

King Charles III turned 76th and the Royal Family couldn't be happier!
The cancer-stricken monarch marked his birthday with a special tribute shared by the Buckingham Palace on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
Alongside an adorable photo of Charles, Royal family penned a sweet wish, "Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today."
Shortly after the Buckingham Palace shared this beautiful wish, royal fans started pouring love in the comments' section.
One user noted, "A little german song for his birthday: Good luck and many blessings on all your ways, health and joy be with you too!"
Another wrote, "Happy Birthday, King! Wishing you a marvellous year ahead. May you continue to shine brightly and inspire those around you!"
This warm wish comes shortly after King Charles attended the London premiere of Gladiator II without Queen Camilla.
Queen Camilla skipped the Gladiator II premiere due to her chest infection, which she suffered from last Tuesday.
However, the Queen made her first public appearance on Wednesday alongside Charles as they hosted a reception at Buckingham palace to celebrate the efforts of artists of UK's television and film industry.