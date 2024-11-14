Royal

King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish

Buckingham Palace marks King Charles III's 76th birthday with a warm wish

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024

King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish


King Charles III turned 76th and the Royal Family couldn't be happier!

The cancer-stricken monarch marked his birthday with a special tribute shared by the Buckingham Palace on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Alongside an adorable photo of Charles, Royal family penned a sweet wish, "Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today."

Shortly after the Buckingham Palace shared this beautiful wish, royal fans started pouring love in the comments' section.

One user noted, "A little german song for his birthday: Good luck and many blessings on all your ways, health and joy be with you too!"

Another wrote, "Happy Birthday, King! Wishing you a marvellous year ahead. May you continue to shine brightly and inspire those around you!"

This warm wish comes shortly after King Charles attended the London premiere of Gladiator II without Queen Camilla.

Queen Camilla skipped the Gladiator II premiere due to her chest infection, which she suffered from last Tuesday.

However, the Queen made her first public appearance on Wednesday alongside Charles as they hosted a reception at Buckingham palace to celebrate the efforts of artists of UK's television and film industry.

Glen Powell breaks silence on replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’

Glen Powell breaks silence on replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’
Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie

Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie

Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo

Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift

Royal News

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make important move for Archie, Lilibet
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Duchess Sophie gives big surprise after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Prince Harry steals huge honour from William before King Charles birthday
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Princess Beatrice sides with King Charles in shocking blow to father Andrew
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Prince William makes big move after Kate Middleton confirms key appearance
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Kensington Palace excites fans with Christmas Carol Service video message