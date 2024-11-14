King Charles birthday celebration disrupted by unexpected incident

King Charles’ 76th birthday celebration hit with chaos after a minor mishap!
The cancer-stricken monarch, who marked his special day with the inaugural of two of his new Coronation Food Hubs received a 41-gun salute at Green Park in central London.
However, in a shocking turn, a horse has run lose around Green Park after throwing King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery rider.
As reported by GB, when the incident occurred hundreds of royal fans were gathered around the park to wish King Charles on his birthday holding handmade cards, placards and bouquets.
According to the outlets correspondent, no one was injured and the horse is also safe and sound.
It is pertinent to mention, Queen Camilla was notably absent from Charles' birthday celebrations as she had already pulled herself out of this week's royal engagements after suffering from chest infection last Tuesday.