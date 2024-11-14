Royal

Awkward silence from Prince Harry, Meghan on King Charles' birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not publicly acknowledged the King's birthday last year

  by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
As King Charles marks his 76th birthday, his family has shown their support in varied ways—while some remain publicly silent. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales sent their well-wishes on social media, posting, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!” 

In contrast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to acknowledge the occasion publicly, a gesture they similarly opted out of on the King’s 75th birthday last year. 


However, reports suggest Harry did reach out privately, with sources confirming the King received a call from his son in 2023. “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” a source told The Sun.

On this year’s birthday, King Charles chose to continue his usual duties, inaugurating a Coronation Food Hub to celebrate the initiative’s anniversary. 

Prince William, likewise, remained engaged in royal duties, travelling to Northern Ireland for key projects addressing youth homelessness and promoting the creative industries.

Meanwhile, Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, with her last reported contact involving the family during that solemn time.

