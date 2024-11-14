King Charles releases first statement after delightful 76th birthday

King Charles has shared a heartfelt message following his joyous 76th birthday celebration as he was busy carrying on royal duties.
To mark the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project, the British monarch arrived at the Deptford Trading Estate for the hub’s official opening on Thursday, without the Queen, who is recovering from a chest infection.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, King Charles shared, “It was a wonderful morning celebrating the first year of the Coronation Food Project, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK.”
He added, “At the new Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, The King met supporters of the initiative and saw some of the meals that have been prepared using surplus food.”
The King further noted, “Thank you for the work that you do - and for gathering to celebrate two special birthdays together!”
King Charles also offered a glimpse into his heartfelt interaction with the volunteers of the Coronation Food Project.
In shared images, Charles III gave a bright smile and waved at members of the public who had gathered to see him and he was also greeted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
To note, King launched this initiative last year to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.