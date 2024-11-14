Royal

King Charles releases first statement after delightful 76th birthday

King Charles III marked his 76th birthday on Thursday, November 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
King Charles releases first statement after delightful 76th birthday
King Charles releases first statement after delightful 76th birthday

King Charles has shared a heartfelt message following his joyous 76th birthday celebration as he was busy carrying on royal duties.

To mark the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project, the British monarch arrived at the Deptford Trading Estate for the hub’s official opening on Thursday, without the Queen, who is recovering from a chest infection.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, King Charles shared, “It was a wonderful morning celebrating the first year of the Coronation Food Project, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK.”


He added, “At the new Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, The King met supporters of the initiative and saw some of the meals that have been prepared using surplus food.”

The King further noted, “Thank you for the work that you do - and for gathering to celebrate two special birthdays together!”

King Charles also offered a glimpse into his heartfelt interaction with the volunteers of the Coronation Food Project.

In shared images, Charles III gave a bright smile and waved at members of the public who had gathered to see him and he was also greeted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

To note, King launched this initiative last year to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Marie Antoinette's scandalous diamond necklace auctioned for $4.8M

Marie Antoinette's scandalous diamond necklace auctioned for $4.8M
Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy

Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy
Trump's Republicans secure majority in the US House with 218 seats

Trump's Republicans secure majority in the US House with 218 seats
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence

Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence

Royal News

Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Awkward silence from Prince Harry, Meghan on King Charles' birthday
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with special honour
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Prince William marks King Charles' birthday with work in Northern Ireland
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
King Charles birthday celebration disrupted by unexpected incident
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Buckingham Palace shift may reshape King Charles, Prince Harry relationship
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Danish Royal Family makes major move to modernize monarchy