Prince William drops heartfelt video message on King Charles' 76th birthday

Prince William released a heartfelt video message on his father King Charles’ 76th birthday.
The Prince of Wales, 42, visited the Virtual Production Studio at Ulster University’s Belfast City Campus on November 14, 2024.
In the shared clip, he hopped on a motorbike and rode through what looked like the Arizona desert, saying, “Any excuse to get on a motorbike!”
The future King captioned the post, “Celebrating the people, skills and facilities at the heart of Northern Ireland’s creative industries. Whether it’s training the next generation of talent or paving the way for those who never envisaged a creative career to learn the skills they need to thrive.”
Kate Middleton and William also posted a never-before-seen photo of the monarch on his birthday.
They captioned the post, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty, The King!"
Moreover, the British Monarch received 41-gun salute by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park on his big day.
Charles marked his birthday with the inaugural of two of his new Coronation Food Hubs.
It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not wished Charles publicly.