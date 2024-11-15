Royal

Prince William drops heartfelt video message on King Charles' 76th birthday

The Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton celebrated the monarch's 76th birthday with unseen photo

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024


Prince William released a heartfelt video message on his father King Charles’ 76th birthday.

The Prince of Wales, 42, visited the Virtual Production Studio at Ulster University’s Belfast City Campus on November 14, 2024.

In the shared clip, he hopped on a motorbike and rode through what looked like the Arizona desert, saying, “Any excuse to get on a motorbike!”

The future King captioned the post, “Celebrating the people, skills and facilities at the heart of Northern Ireland’s creative industries. Whether it’s training the next generation of talent or paving the way for those who never envisaged a creative career to learn the skills they need to thrive.”

Kate Middleton and William also posted a never-before-seen photo of the monarch on his birthday.

They captioned the post, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty, The King!"

Moreover, the British Monarch received 41-gun salute by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park on his big day.

Charles marked his birthday with the inaugural of two of his new Coronation Food Hubs received a 41-gun salute at Green Park in central London.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not wished Charles publicly.

Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco

Justin Bieber gives new tension to close pals after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco
Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role

Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming

Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming

Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win

Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win

Royal News

Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Princess Eugenie makes emotional confession as King Charles gives her new role
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
King Charles releases first statement after delightful 76th birthday
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Awkward silence from Prince Harry, Meghan on King Charles' birthday
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with special honour
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Prince William marks King Charles' birthday with work in Northern Ireland
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
King Charles birthday celebration disrupted by unexpected incident
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Duchess Sophie sends subtle love gesture to Prince Edward
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Prince Harry receives delightful news from palace on Charles' 76th birthday
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
King Charles celebrates 76th birthday with Royal family's delightful wish
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Prince William’s bearded look
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla