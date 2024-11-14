Mohamed Salah takes brutal dig at fans who consider Liverpool ‘underdogs’

Mohamed Salah has called out fans who consider Liverpool “underdogs” for Premier League title.
The Egyptian footballer shared that he works so “hard” and he has faith in the club.
He told the club's in-house media, “Win it all, In my opinion, I work so hard every day, I hate the idea that we are underdogs. No, we have an incredible group.”
Salah added, “In each position, you're gonna find players that are really one of the top three in the world. So, why we don't win it? This city and this club has to always fight for everything."
The 32-year old player claimed that his club could win not just a second Premier League title but they can win all the major silverware the Reds are competing for.
His statement comes after rival from Manchester City Rodri appreciated his skills.
Rodri compared him with Lionel Messi, "I’d say Leo (Messi), and in the Premier League, Salah in his prime. Going to Anfield is like a knife, it’s really tough."
Liverpool has five more points than Manchester City but they still have two games left against Pep Guardiola's team.
For the unversed, Salah has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances versus the Premier League's reigning champions.