Mohamed Salah takes brutal dig at fans who consider Liverpool 'underdogs'

Liverpool has not renewed contract of Mohamed Salah for the nexts year

  by Web Desk
  November 14, 2024
Mohamed Salah has called out fans who consider Liverpool “underdogs” for Premier League title.

The Egyptian footballer shared that he works so “hard” and he has faith in the club.

He told the club's in-house media, “Win it all, In my opinion, I work so hard every day, I hate the idea that we are underdogs. No, we have an incredible group.”

Salah added, “In each position, you're gonna find players that are really one of the top three in the world. So, why we don't win it? This city and this club has to always fight for everything."

The 32-year old player claimed that his club could win not just a second Premier League title but they can win all the major silverware the Reds are competing for.

His statement comes after rival from Manchester City Rodri appreciated his skills.

Rodri compared him with Lionel Messi, "I’d say Leo (Messi), and in the Premier League, Salah in his prime. Going to Anfield is like a knife, it’s really tough."

Liverpool has five more points than Manchester City but they still have two games left against Pep Guardiola's team.

For the unversed, Salah has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances versus the Premier League's reigning champions.

Sports News

Carlos Alcaraz registers first ATP Finals win after beating Andrey Rublev
Sergio Pérez shares REAL reason for staying in Red Bull after ‘challenges’
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win
Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect
Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Lionel Messi vows ‘to come back stronger’ after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup exit
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach
Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy