Carlos Alcaraz registers first ATP Finals win after beating Andrey Rublev

Spanish tennis player lost his ATP Finals opening match after a shock defeat from Casper Ruud

  by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz has overcome his physical health issues to bag his first ATP Finals victory over Andrey Rublev.

According to Sky Sports, Alcaraz revived his ATP Finals with a thrilling 6-3 7-6 (10-8) over the Russian tennis player in Turin.

The Wimbledon Open winner, who has been suffering from a respiratory issue, was on cloud nine after winning the match following an opening match defeat from Casper Ruud.

After registering straight-sets wins, the 21-year-old expressed, “I surprised myself a lot. The way I played today from the baseline, I was really calm and tried to just focus on my game and what I had to do, forgetting that I'm not really feeling well.”

“Once you step on the court, you have to forget everything you're struggling with outside the court,” he continued.

The French Open winner also praised Alexander Zverev, whom he will face in his next group match on Friday, November 15, 2024.

He said, “Zverev is playing great tennis. He is one of the toughest players in the world right now, that's for sure. I will try to play good tennis and enjoy the same way I did today. Then let's see."

Alcaraz needs to beat world number 2 Zverev on Friday in order to qualify for the final four rounds. 

Sergio Pérez shares REAL reason for staying in Red Bull after 'challenges'
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate ICC ODI rankings after historic win
Niels Wittich resigns as F1 race director with immediate effect
Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Lionel Messi vows 'to come back stronger' after Inter Miami's MLS Cup exit
Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach
Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Mohammad Hafeez slams India's refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy
Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: 'Keep him away from media'