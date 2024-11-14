Carlos Alcaraz registers first ATP Finals win after beating Andrey Rublev

Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz has overcome his physical health issues to bag his first ATP Finals victory over Andrey Rublev.
According to Sky Sports, Alcaraz revived his ATP Finals with a thrilling 6-3 7-6 (10-8) over the Russian tennis player in Turin.
The Wimbledon Open winner, who has been suffering from a respiratory issue, was on cloud nine after winning the match following an opening match defeat from Casper Ruud.
After registering straight-sets wins, the 21-year-old expressed, “I surprised myself a lot. The way I played today from the baseline, I was really calm and tried to just focus on my game and what I had to do, forgetting that I'm not really feeling well.”
“Once you step on the court, you have to forget everything you're struggling with outside the court,” he continued.
The French Open winner also praised Alexander Zverev, whom he will face in his next group match on Friday, November 15, 2024.
He said, “Zverev is playing great tennis. He is one of the toughest players in the world right now, that's for sure. I will try to play good tennis and enjoy the same way I did today. Then let's see."
Alcaraz needs to beat world number 2 Zverev on Friday in order to qualify for the final four rounds.