Durefishan Saleem shares major update on Lahore's weather

'Ishq Murshid' actress Durefishan Saleem updates her fans on Lahore's current weather

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Durefishan Saleem gives an update on the Lahore smog life! 

The Khaie actress appeared lazy among her 6M followers on Instagram, sharing details about the smog life. 

She started off, “So the story for today is that we all know how bad the Lahore weather conditions are. The smog is so terrible, so terrible that even if you step out for like 30 minutes you end up getting a sore throat and I either ways do not like stepping out at all sooo.”

“And I am a very lazy person very lazy so I though I should dye my hair as I have to fly for some work in a few hours. So my trustee team at Garnier had already sent me some shades to try on," the star revealed. 

"This color is natural brown, my go-to colour. So I tried doing it myself, its pretty easy and mom helped me a lot,” Saleem expressed.


The Siyaah actress continued, “We did our own hair this time and I am so proud of myself and also the fact that we do not need to go out with such a hassle-free, one-to one service.”

Further she elaborated even more on the weather, “The weather conditions are so bad that none of you should step out.”

“So that’s about it, did my own hair colour, did my own hair colour today,” Durefishan Saleem concluded. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Durefishan Saleem made waves with her blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid. 

