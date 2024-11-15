Trending

Aiman Khan unveils her retro look from Dubai vacation

'Baandi' actress Aiman Khan is vacationing with her family in Dubai

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Baandi actress Aiman Khan is vacationing with her family in Dubai
'Baandi' actress Aiman Khan is vacationing with her family in Dubai 

Aiman Khan, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, turned major style inspiration for her 12M followers!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Baandi actress was a sight to behold in a red velvet outfit she wore during the night out.

In the images shared Khan proved nothing can beat her love for fashion, party, fun and vacation.

The first photo showcased Khan posing for a breathtaking photo amidst the backdrop of what seemed to be a bar with disco lights shining bright.

Next up she flaunted her million-dollar smile with her unmissable glow doing the talking followed by a close up shot of Aiman munching on salad at Dubai’s poshest restaurant.

She carried a black clutch bag in contrast to her outfit and complemented her look wearing multi coloured dangling earrings.

Shortly after turning fashion queen, her die hard fans rushed to the comments section to shower praise..

One fan in awe wrote, “So beautiful!!! The skin is sknning.”

Another effused, “So pretty.”

“You look so pretty,” the third penned.

Aiman khan often shares tidbits from her married life and her latest vacation carousel with husband Muneeb Butt is proof. 

Durefishan Saleem shares major update on Lahore's weather
Durefishan Saleem shares major update on Lahore's weather
Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' special screening
Kartik Aaryan meets young fans at 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' special screening
Sania Mirza admits still being connected to THIS aspect of her past life
Sania Mirza admits still being connected to THIS aspect of her past life
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming
Ayeza Khan fuels excitement as she resumes 'Humraaz' filming
Wahaj Ali gushes over 'serenity' of Skardu's secret spot
Wahaj Ali gushes over 'serenity' of Skardu's secret spot
Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy
Adnan Siddiqui’s heartwarming encounter with King Charles sends fans into frenzy
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Ali Fazal opens up about moral struggles with ‘Mirzapur's Violence
Salman Khan team reacts to legal notice rumors linked to Netflix show controversy
Salman Khan team reacts to legal notice rumors linked to Netflix show controversy
Hina Altaf gives fruitful advice on marriage after Aagha Ali divorce
Hina Altaf gives fruitful advice on marriage after Aagha Ali divorce
Radhika Merchant shares first statement after Anant Ambani wedding
Radhika Merchant shares first statement after Anant Ambani wedding
Sheheryar Munawar‘s ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’ dethrones Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’
Sheheryar Munawar‘s ‘Aye Ishq-e-Junoon’ dethrones Fahad Mustafa’s ‘KMKT’
Sania Mirza marks special milestone after divorce: 'Honoured and grateful'
Sania Mirza marks special milestone after divorce: 'Honoured and grateful'