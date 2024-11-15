Aiman Khan unveils her retro look from Dubai vacation

Aiman Khan, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, turned major style inspiration for her 12M followers!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Baandi actress was a sight to behold in a red velvet outfit she wore during the night out.
In the images shared Khan proved nothing can beat her love for fashion, party, fun and vacation.
The first photo showcased Khan posing for a breathtaking photo amidst the backdrop of what seemed to be a bar with disco lights shining bright.
Next up she flaunted her million-dollar smile with her unmissable glow doing the talking followed by a close up shot of Aiman munching on salad at Dubai’s poshest restaurant.
She carried a black clutch bag in contrast to her outfit and complemented her look wearing multi coloured dangling earrings.
Shortly after turning fashion queen, her die hard fans rushed to the comments section to shower praise..
One fan in awe wrote, “So beautiful!!! The skin is sknning.”
Another effused, “So pretty.”
“You look so pretty,” the third penned.
Aiman khan often shares tidbits from her married life and her latest vacation carousel with husband Muneeb Butt is proof.