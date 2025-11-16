Royal

Kate Middleton quietly issues supportive note as Meghan Markle begins new ventures

The Princess of Wales pens heartfelt message of support as the Duchess of Sussex gears up for exciting new projects

  • By Sidra Khan
Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming message of support to back a major new initiative.

The Princess of Wales, who actively advocates for the women and children rights, once again won hearts with her sweet letter that she quietly wrote to Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA), showing support for the organization’s new campaign.

MMHA – a UK-based charity that focuses on supporting the mental health of women during pregnancy and after childbirth – has launched a new exhibition, This is Also Motherhood, in which they share the stories of women navigating perinatal mental illness, from pregnancy through to the early years of parenthood.

Extending support to MMHA’s new campaign, Kate, in her loving message, wrote, “The Maternal Mental Health Alliance continues to champion the voices of those navigating perinatal mental illness. Their new photographic exhibition, 'This is Also Motherhood', explores the often unseen realities of mental health throughout pregnancy and beyond.”

“At the heart of this exhibition are ten extraordinary women. Their courage to speak openly about their experiences, whether marked by trauma, joy, or resilience, demonstrates the great vulnerability and strength of the human condition. Through their portraits and letters, they remind us that no one should have to navigate the perinatal journey alone,” she continued.

The mother of three added, “The exhibition is a testament to the MMHA's core mission; ensuring every family in the UK gets the mental health care and support they need, before, during and after pregnancy.”

Notably, Kate Middleton’s message comes amid her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is gearing up to launch her new ventures, including her Netflix show With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration show and the release of Archewell Production’s documentary, Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within.

