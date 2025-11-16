King Abdullah holds key meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan

King Abdullah II has finally touched down in Pakistan, bringing his Asia tour near conclusion.
On Saturday, November 15, the Jordanian monarch arrived in the South Asian country, marking the final stop of his five-country Asia tour, which included Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia.
Shortly after his arrival, His Majesty held a key meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, during which he highlighted the need to deepen collaboration between the two countries.
During a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one, PM Sharif and King Abdullah reaffirmed their commitment to the longstanding and strong relationship between Pakistan and Jordan, which has endured for 78 years.
According to the Royal Hashemite Court, the two leaders also discussed ways to boost cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, education, technology, and defence.
For the high-stakes meeting, the monarch was joined by Prince Ghazi, the chief advisor for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy.
While speaking to the prime minister, King Abdullah II also offered his deep condolences for the victims of last week’s two terrorist attacks in the country.
During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintain a strong relation with Jordan, and appreciated the King’s visit to strengthen the ties.
His Majesty and PM Sharif also witnessed signing of a memorandum of understanding between University of Jordan and Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training to set up a chair for Urdu language and Pakistani studies, along with a cultural cooperation program.