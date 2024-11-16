Trending

Atif Aslam announces his own music programme 'Borderless World'

The release date of Atif Aslam's new venture is yet to be announced

  by Web Desk
  November 16, 2024
Atif Aslam is introducing Borderless World!

The Tu Jaane Na singer has announced an exciting new venture, Borderless World, a music programme aims to unite artists and music lovers from all over the world.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Aslam shared the exciting news with a long paragraph.

“I’ve been working on something truly special for the past few months, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with all of you. Borderless World is more than just a music show,” he wrote in caption alongside the photo of programme’s logo.

The singer went on to share, “It’s a platform to bring together artists, sounds, and stories from around the globe. This is my way of giving back to the industry and to all of you, who have been my biggest support through every step of this journey.”


“Get ready for brand new music, epic music videos, that will bring a fresh wave to the music scene. I can’t wait for you all to experience this with me!” he further added.

Later the evening, he also went live on his YouTube account to share more exciting details about his new venture.

Although, Atif Aslam did not unveil a release date, he shared that fans can expect a series of approximately 10 songs, with music videos shot in breathtaking locations worldwide. 

