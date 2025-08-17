Home / Entertainment

Paris Hilton pens heartfelt 70th birthday wish for dad Rick: ‘forever grateful’

Paris Hilton is celebrating her father’s 70th milestone birthday!

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 17, the 44-year-old penned a loving wish for her dad Rick Hilton.

She shared a heartfelt video featuring tender glimpses from both recent and past moments with her father and family, including highlights from her wedding day.

“Happy 70th Birthday @RickHilton7,”she began in caption.

Paris further added, “Dad, you’ve always called me your Star— and you’ve been the one who’s made me shine. Your love, guidance, and unwavering belief in me have shaped every part of who I am.”


The House of Wax star went on to extend her heartfelt gratitude for her father to be the “most amazing grandfather” to her kids.

“Thank you for being the most amazing grandfather to my children, for the endless love and happiness you give them, and for showing me what a beautiful, lasting relationship looks like through your marriage to Mom @KathyHilton. I’m forever grateful for every hug, every laugh, every lesson, and every precious moment we’ve shared," she added.

Paris concluded, "Love you forever, Dad."

Rick Hilton shares daughter Paris with wife Kathy Hilto. The couple are also parents to Nicky, Barron and Conrad

Parish Hilton is herself a doting mother to two kids Phoenix and London, whom she share with her husband Carter Reum.

