Madhuri Dixit reacts to rivalry speculations with late Sridevi

Late actress Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit never worked together in Ramesh Sippy's 1987 film 'Zameen'

  by Web Desk
  November 16, 2024
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is all praise for the late actress Sridevi!

In the 90’s, the brightest stars were often pitted against each other, fuelling rumors of an alleged rivalry.

During a recent interview with News 18, the Total Dhamaal actress revealed how their paths never crossed professionally.

Although they did not collaborate much, Dixit expressed deep appreciation for the English Vinglish star, “We both had a lot of respect and admiration for each other.”

She continued, “I had respect for her as an actor as she worked in different languages, which was amazing, and she was successful across them. She was also very sweet to me."

Much to the surprise, Dixit worked on the 2000 film Pukaar, a movie produced by late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor but never had the chance to spend fruitful time together.

Reflecting on her time working on the film, the Aaja Nachle start shared, “While Sridevi was occupied with the production side of things, I was focused on my role, leading to limited interaction between us.”

“We didn’t really get to talk much,” she added.

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi were set to appear together in Ramesh Sippy’s Zameen (1987) but despite the anticipation they did not share screen time and the film was never released. 

