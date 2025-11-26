Royal

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention

The Prince of Monaco refused to sign a bill that passed Monaco’s National Council by a wide 19–2 margin

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  
Prince Albert II of Monaco has intervened in an extraordinary constitutional move, blocking a landmark bill that would have legalized abortion in the principality.

The Prince of Monaco refused to sign a bill that passed Monaco’s National Council by a wide 19–2 margin. 

Under Monaco’s constitution, the sovereign shares lawmaking authority with the council, and his signature is required for legislation to take effect.

His move marks a rare use of executive power to halt reforms that would have significantly changed the principality’s abortion laws.

The proposals would have marked a major shift from Monaco’s current laws on reproductive rights, but Prince Albert’s refusal came even after the National Council had approved the reforms.

The National Council’s strong vote in favour of the reforms underscored broad legislative backing for easing Monaco’s abortion laws.

But the measure was halted when Minister of State Christophe Mirmand informed Council president Thomas Brezzo earlier this month that the sovereign would not give his assent.

Despite parliamentary support, Prince Albert’s constitutional authority allowed him to block the bill, preserving Monaco’s current restrictions.

He defended the move by citing the principality’s religious traditions.

"I believe the current system expresses who we are, considering the role of the Catholic religion in our country, while ensuring safe and humane support," Albert told Monaco-Matin, a Monegasque daily newspaper.

He stated, "I understand how sensitive this subject is, the emotion it can bring up."

His position mirrors that of other Catholic royals in Europe, including Spain’s King Felipe, Belgium’s King Philippe and Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Guillaume.

