Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shaped Lady Louise Windsor's independent path

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have been dedicated members of the British monarchy for several years and have adopted a unique style of parenting.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have reportedly not exerted any pressure on their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, in shaping their future in the monarchy.

Gb News reported that a royal aide, Mr. Smith, revealed that Edward and Sophie have "taken steps to prepare" their kids to choose their own independent paths.

"I think Sophie – and Edward – have been careful to prepare their children for a life outside the working Royal Family. I am confident that there will not be any pressure on Louise and James," he explained.

Smith additionally hailed Lady Louise Windsor for her uniqueness and wished her great success, saying, “Louise is the only young woman of her age in the Royal Family, and I am sure she will be a great success at whatever she decides to do.”

For those unaware, the eldest daughter of Edward and Sophie is currently pursuing her studies at the University of St Andrews, while James continues his education at school.

It is pertinent to note that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who got married in 1999, welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003, and their son, James, Earl of Wessex, in 2007.   

