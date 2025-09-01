King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return 

King Charles III has been making summer holiday memories with his wife, Queen Camilla, at Balmoral Castle, ahead of Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom.
His Majesty hosted a musical night during his summer break with his life partner last week.
On Monday, September 1st, the British Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to share a few exclusive glimpses from the royal event.
"Last week, Classic FM recorded a very special concert at Balmoral Castle for radio broadcast," they stated in the caption.
The special evening at the Palace was hosted by the English gardener, Alan Titchmarsh, and the hour-long concert, which "Brings together an ensemble of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, of which His Majesty The King is Patron, and a rich tapestry of Scottish musical talent."
In the photos, Their Majesties were seen enjoying the talented artist's work and were having lighthearted conversations with the young musicians.
This update from the Royal Family comes after a report suggested that King Charles and his estranged son, Prince Harry, are set to reunite in the United Kingdom, years after family tensions.
As per the multiple media reports, the Duke of Sussex will return to his homeland on September 8th, to commemorate the 3rd death anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II.