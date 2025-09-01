Home / Royal

Kensington Palace share special memory on Diana's 28th death anniversary

Kensington Palace shared a heartfelt message on behalf of Kate Middleton and Prince William on Princess Diana's 28th death anniversary.

On Sunday, August 31, which happens to be the death anniversary of Prince Harry and William's mother, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a sweet memory of Kate's "inspiration."

Kate and William marked the 18th birthday of teenage photographer Liz Hatton, who died of cancer last year.

Alongside a photo taken by Liz at the Windsor Castle was a message which read, "Remembering Liz Hatton today on what would have been her 18th birthday."

"The photo shown in this image was taken by @lizhatton_photography during an Investiture at Windsor Castle in October 2024, and is on display today in the spot where it was taken," it added.

In the next story was a closeup of the same photo, tagged with the late photographer's official Instagram account.

Liz who met the future Queen at Windsor Castle in October, 2024, died just a month later.

Kate, who herself had beaten cancer page homage to the young cancer patient 

