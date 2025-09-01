Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle

As a British born royal, Prince Harry has faced many struggles in settling down in his wife, Meghan Markle’s hometown, California.
Alongside many disturbing feelings of loneliness and homesickness, the Duke of Sussex is also suffering from a lack of confidence and insecurities.
According to a recent report by Radar Online, the father-of-two is feeling "uglier than ever" in Los Angeles.
“Harry is no gym bunny or LA beauty freak – he has 'British teeth,' is podgy and is ginger and freckly – as well as balding. He feels totally ugly in L.A. and out of place among Meghan's wellness-obsessed crowd,” an insider told the outlet.
They further added, “Harry will straight-up ask Meghan, 'Do you think I'm good-looking?' Her reassurances about his locks are a daily thing. He thrives on compliments.
The insider went on to claim that the duke constantly ask for reassures from his wife, Meghan Markle.
According to the insider, Meghan bolsters Harry’s confidence with an unusual nickname that she has also been using publicly for some time.
"She now calls him her 'Fox' because she knows he needs reassurance about their relationship. She constantly has to tell him he is a 'Fox' to bolster his fragile ego,” they added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties in UK.