Home / Royal

Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event

Earl Charles Spencer hints 'suitable celebration' at Althorp home in new message

Princess Dianas brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event
Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event

Princess Diana's brother Charles makes special announcement after her 28th death anniversary

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has hinted at big celebration after marking late sister's 28th death anniversary.

The ninth Earl of Spencer turned to his Instagram account on Monday, September 1, 2025, to extend gratitude towards Althorp home's team for "treating visitors as honoured guests".

Alongside a photo of a wall with Diana's portrait and a bench full of bouquets underneath, Charles penned a heartfelt note.

"Beautiful flowers, left yesterday by Althorp’s visitors. We are open for July and August each year, by an arrangement reached with the UK Government in 1992," Charles wrote.

He went on to share "Strange to think that that summer season is bookended by 1 July - Diana’s birthday - and 31 August - the day she died."

The uncle of Princes Harry and William further noted, "My deepest thanks go to the @althorphouse team, who were truly outstanding again this summer - treating visitors as honoured guests of my family."

He further commended one of the team members Sarah P for leading the guests "with quiet charm and an excellent natural feel for what matters."

Charles took the opportunity to particularly "thanks to Marion, whose last day as a tour guide fell last week"

He further revealed that "she is retiring after 40 years of energy, enthusiasm, and endless knowledge. I am planning a suitable celebration at Althorp for her and her family."

You Might Like:

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return
The Royal Family shares His Majesty's recent event took place at Balmoral Castle

Royal Family breaks silence amid Queen Camilla's teenage assault report

Royal Family breaks silence amid Queen Camilla's teenage assault report
Buckingham Palace drops first social media post amid Queen Camilla's sexual assault claims

King Charles’ State Banquet for Donald Trump set to host surprise guest

King Charles’ State Banquet for Donald Trump set to host surprise guest
Donald Trump sends shocking invitation to key guest for State Banquet, hosted by King Charles III

Princess Diana's painful last words revealed 28 years after her tragic death

Princess Diana's painful last words revealed 28 years after her tragic death
The late Princess of Wales was tragically lost her life during the fatal car accident back in 1997

Princess Kate, William's ‘connection’ sends Crown Estate value soaring

Princess Kate, William's ‘connection’ sends Crown Estate value soaring
The Prince and Princess of Wales' 'connection' to royal estate boosts value of the property overnight

Kensington Palace shares special memory on Diana's 28th death anniversary

Kensington Palace shares special memory on Diana's 28th death anniversary
The Prince and Princess of Wales share heartfelt tribute on Princess Diana's 28th death anniversary

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shaped Lady Louise Windsor's independent path

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shaped Lady Louise Windsor's independent path
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003

Prince Harry pushes for peace with Prince William after Diana ‘tribute’

Prince Harry pushes for peace with Prince William after Diana ‘tribute’
Prince Harry seemingly believes reconciliation with Prince William is the 'only tribute their mother would have wanted'

Queen Camilla experienced sexual assault in her teens, a new book reveals

Queen Camilla experienced sexual assault in her teens, a new book reveals
British journalist and former royal expert Valentine Low makes shocking claim about Queen Camilla in his bombshell new book

Meghan Markle spills on one thing Princess Lilibet loves for breakfast

Meghan Markle spills on one thing Princess Lilibet loves for breakfast
The Duchess of Sussex opens up about her family’s breakfast ritual and Princess Lilibet’s adorable request

Royal Family shares heartwarming peeks into Crown Princess’s summer

Royal Family shares heartwarming peeks into Crown Princess’s summer
Palace drops delightful video featuring glimpses of Crown Princess Victoria’s summer with family

Prince Andrew under fire again after shocking Jeffery Epstein emails leak

Prince Andrew under fire again after shocking Jeffery Epstein emails leak
The Duke of York was stepped away from his senior royal duties back in 2019