Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event

Princess Diana's brother Charles makes special announcement after her 28th death anniversary
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has hinted at big celebration after marking late sister's 28th death anniversary.
The ninth Earl of Spencer turned to his Instagram account on Monday, September 1, 2025, to extend gratitude towards Althorp home's team for "treating visitors as honoured guests".
Alongside a photo of a wall with Diana's portrait and a bench full of bouquets underneath, Charles penned a heartfelt note.
"Beautiful flowers, left yesterday by Althorp’s visitors. We are open for July and August each year, by an arrangement reached with the UK Government in 1992," Charles wrote.
He went on to share "Strange to think that that summer season is bookended by 1 July - Diana’s birthday - and 31 August - the day she died."
The uncle of Princes Harry and William further noted, "My deepest thanks go to the @althorphouse team, who were truly outstanding again this summer - treating visitors as honoured guests of my family."
He further commended one of the team members Sarah P for leading the guests "with quiet charm and an excellent natural feel for what matters."
Charles took the opportunity to particularly "thanks to Marion, whose last day as a tour guide fell last week"
He further revealed that "she is retiring after 40 years of energy, enthusiasm, and endless knowledge. I am planning a suitable celebration at Althorp for her and her family."