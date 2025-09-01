Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to return to royal duties following their summer break in Balmoral with Royal family.
On Monday, September 1, Kensington Palace announced that the future king and queen will step out together in just days.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to visit the Natural History Museum’s newly redeveloped gardens later this week.
During the visit, the couple will see how children and young people are being encouraged to connect with nature and improve biodiversity in cities.
They will also see how technology is being used to advance conservation research.
Kate Middleton, who is Patron of the Museum, will join her husband on Thursday, September 4 to meet pupils participating in learning programmes connected to the National Education Nature Park.
The announcement from palace comes a day after Prince William and Princess Kate released an emotional message amid Balmoral break with their kids.
“Remembering Liz Hatton today on what would have been her 18th birthday,” they wrote on Instagram referring to an amateur photographer, who sadly passed away in 2024 after a battle with cancer.
In last week of August, Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted at Crathie Kirk, located near the royal residence of Balmoral in Scotland with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.