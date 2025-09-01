Home / Royal

Royal Family breaks silence amid Queen Camilla's teenage assault report

Royal Family has broken its silence shortly after a shocking report about Queen Camilla made it to the news outlets.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family made a delightful announcement on September 1, 2025, during King Charles and Queen Camilla's Balmoral break.

As per the announcement made by Classic FM "a very special concert at Balmoral Castle for radio broadcast last week." 

The hour-long concert which was hosted by Alan Titchmarsh, "brings together an ensemble of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, of which His Majesty The King is Patron, and a rich tapestry of Scottish musical talent."

"Listen to ‘The Honours of Scotland Concert’ on Friday 5 September at 7pm on Classic FM," the caption added.

Prior to this special announcement The Times reported 

