Princess Kate, William's ‘connection’ sends Crown Estate value soaring

The Prince and Princess of Wales' 'connection' to royal estate boosts value of the property overnight


Princess Kate and Prince William's new home will gain an instant jump in market value following the Wales's arrival.

The Prince and Princess of Wales announced they would be relocating to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park from their current royal residence, Adelaide Cottage, along with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A property expert at We Buy Any Home, Cal Graham, discussed how their shifting can impact the value of the royal property, which is part of the Crown Estate.

The expert told PEOPLE, “Royal connections always add an intangible but very real premium to a property. If Forest Lodge were ever to come back to market, its association with the Prince and Princess of Wales would almost certainly increase its value beyond the going rate.”

“Provenance plays a huge role in luxury property sales - whether it’s celebrity ownership or historical significance. For many buyers, that sort of heritage is priceless, and it ensures the property’s place as one of the most significant homes in the country,” Cal noted.

Forest Lodge underwent a major £1.5million restoration in 2001. It’s open market value is approximately £16 million before the royal couple movies in later this year.

