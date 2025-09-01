Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark

Home / Royal

Queen Mary of Denmark takes part in insect races, animal tracking, and bonfire lighting with children

Queen Mary of Denmark has captivated eyes and hearts of royal fans alike as she kicked off nature week with schoolchildren.

Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, September 1, the Danish royal family shared glimpses into the eventful day of King Frederik’s wife.

In the photos, Queen Mary could be seen enjoying with children as they watched insect races, tracked animal footprints, and lit up bonfires.

“There were insect races, hunting for animal tracks and bonfires lit with old-fashioned matchsticks when Her Majesty the Queen today participated in the official opening of Nature Week,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It continued, “Together with students from Kildevældsskolen and the Danish Nature Conservation Association, the Queen participated in a number of activities that all helped to mark the start of a week of nature, community and experiences in the outdoors.”

Queen Mary received a warm welcome at the event by the president of the Danish Nature Conservation Association, Maria Reumert Gjerding.

“Together with nature guide Thomas Neumann and the children from the 3rd grade, the Queen began a week with grass on her knees and soil under her nails,” the caption added.

Nature Week, previously called Nature Day, is a nationwide event organized by the Danish Nature Conservation Association. 

