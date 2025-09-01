Princess Diana's painful last words revealed 28 years after her tragic death 

Princess Diana has been remembered by her fans for 28 years since her tragic death in Paris, France.
On her 28th death anniversary, new details regarding her fatal car accident were revealed by one of the emergency first responders, Xavier Gourmelon.
The firefighter, who first saw the late Princess of Wales in the wrecked vehicle, claimed that he did not know the "blonde woman" in the back of the car was Diana.
Xavier said when he first saw the late Princess, she had her eyes open, was conscious and was murmuring a few words.
He continued that before taking her out of the car, he held her hand and comforted her, advising her to stay calm.
To which she asked him, "My God, what’s happened?"
After which, she suffered a severe cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead by the doctors in the hospital.
"I massaged her heart, and a few seconds later she started breathing again. It was a relief, of course, because, as a first responder, you want to save lives — and that's what I thought I had done," Xavier told The Sun.
He lamented, "The memory of that night will stay with me forever. I had no idea then that it was Princess Diana."
Princess Diana was only 36 when she tragically lost her life after a fatal car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, accompanied by her partner, Dodi Fayed, with whom she was romantically linked at the time.
King Charles’ ex-wife’s car had crashed into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in the French capital, with emergency services flocking to the scene.