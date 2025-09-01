Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style

Princess Leonor has finally kicked off her final year of military training at the General Air and Space Academy.
Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, September 1, the Spanish Royal Family shared a career update about the eldest daughter of King Felipe, and Queen Letizia.
“Princess of Asturias arrived this morning at the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier (Murcia) to begin her final year of military training,” the palace wrote.
It continued, “During her tour of the facilities, the Princess of Asturias visited the simulator area and climbed into the cockpit of a PC 21 "Pilatus," an advanced training aircraft used by the Air and Space Force to train its future pilots.”
The palace also shared a slew of peeks into her day at academy as the first image showed the Princess dressed in green military flight suit as she walked outdoors on an airfield.
Meanwhile, another showed the future queen climbing into the cockpit of a military aircraft painted in Spain’s national colors (red and yellow).
“The Princess of Asturias then joined the General Corps of the Air and Space Force as a Second Lieutenant, a student in the fundamental specialty of Flight, in the 78th Class of the General Air and Space Force,” the caption added.
Princess Leonor started her military training on August 17, 2023, at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.