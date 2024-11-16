Trending

  by Web Desk
  November 16, 2024
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years

B Praak opened up about the difficult time in his life when he had to bury his newborn son.

In a new interview with Subhankar Mishra, the singer talked about his personal life.

He said, "If you find someone in life, who you find heavy, that was my son's, I have never picked up such a heavy weight in my life. I came back to the hospital and Meera asked me saying you buried him. You should have showed me. That was the bad time." 

“We lost everything in life. (If there’s anything heavy in life, something impossible to bear, it was the loss of my son. I was telling my mother, ‘What was I doing?’ I have never lifted such weight in my life,” the Kya Loge Tum actor revealed.

Further adding, “I came back to the hospital, Meera looked at me and said, ‘You could have shown me the baby before burying him’. Till today she is angry with how I handled the situation. We became so negative)."

After the tragic incident occurred in 2022, the singer shared a statement on Instagram, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji).´

Singer B Praak married wife Meera Bachan on April 4, 2019. 

