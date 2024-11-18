Entertainment

Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year

From Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles, here's a list of top 10 celebrities who parted ways this year

  by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Love may be is in the air, but not for everyone!

This year has witnessed many whirlwind romances in the entertainment industry, but at the same time it has also marked bitter endings for several celebrity couples.

Many lovebirds, who had their fans swooning over their love, left them heartbroken with their sudden split.

As we bid farewell to 2024, let's take a look at the top celebrity breakups that made waves this year.

1- Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. first made headlines in September 2023, when a source claimed that the pair had been “hanging out.”

The pair went on to get even closer in the following months.

However, on April 30, 2024, multiple sources reported that The Kardashians star has parted ways with the football wide receiver.

2- Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, who never cease to show their love for each other, have called it quits this year.

The loved-up couple first ignited romance rumor in 2021, when Kravitz ⁠cast Tatum in her film, Blink Twice and eventually got engaged in October 2023.

However, on October 29, 2024, multiple sources reported that Kravitz and Tatum has called off their engagement after three years of relationship.

3- Andrew Garfield & Kate Thomas

Andrew Garfield was first spotted holding hands with Dr. Kate Tomas on a double date with friends Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in March 2024.

However, their relationship was short-lived, as in October 2024, Tomas announced her spit from Garfield on Instagram.

“We broke up months ago,” she wrote at the time.

4- Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

Earlier this year, Harry Styles and Taylor Russell also called it quit after a brief fling, following their trip to Japan.

“They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart,” a source told The Sun at the time.

The estranged couple first sparked relationship rumors in June 2023, before a series of public outings together.

5- Joe Jonas & Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree were first linked in January 2024 when they were spotted together in Aspen, Colorado.

But after five months of dating, the singer called it off with Bree, as per PEOPLE.

6- Britney Spears and Paul Soliz

After breaking up with Sam Asghari in July 2023, Britney Spears quickly moved on to date her housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz.

However, in May 2024, the pair allegedly got into a fight at the Chateau Marmont, leaving Spears with a foot injury.

Later on, Spears claimed the altercation was staged.

By July 2024, the couple had parted ways with the Toxic singer calling herself “single as f–k” on Instagram.

7- Madonna & Josh Popper

Madonna and her 30-year-old boyfriend Josh Popper, who shared a kiss in front of more than 14,000 people during her Celebration Tour stop in Brooklyn, in December 2023, have also reportedly parted their ways this year.

The singer is now rumored to be dating former soccer player Akeem Morris.

8- Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong’o

Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong’o first made headlines in October 2023, after spotted spending time together at a concert in Los Angeles.

In December 2023, the couple made their relationship official with PDA-filled outing in Joshua Tree, California.

However, on October 9, 2024, Nyong'o confirmed their break up in an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK.

9- Zach Bryan and Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia first met with Zach Bryan at the 2023 ACM Awards, where she asked him to take a photo.

This encounter led to their whirlwind romance with the couple making their relationship public in July 2023.

However, in October 2024, Bryan confirmed their breakup in a post on his Instagram Stories.

10- Halle Bailey & DDG

Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. were first romantically linked in January 2022 and later on, they welcomed son Halo in December 2023.

However, on October 3, 2024, DDG announced their shocking split on Instagram.

