Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

James Gunn dropped the poster of the highly-anticipated DC film which is set to release on June 26, 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

The first poster for the upcoming Supergirl movie has been revealed, with DC confirming that the official trailer will drop tomorrow, ramping up excitement for the superhero’s big-screen return.

On Tuesday, James Gunn took to Instagram to drop the poster of the highly-anticipated DC film which is set to release on June 26, 2026.

Alongside the poster, Gunn penned the caption, “Truth. Justice. Whatever. #Supergirl lands in theaters and @IMAX June 26.”

You Might Like:


The post quickly sparked a wave of excitement, with DC fans taking to the comments to celebrate the upcoming film.

One fan wrote, “This is SO EPIC!! Can we say that we are so lucky to have two movies of the S family in less than 5 years? DCU is ROCKING!!!”

Another commented, “I love this poster! Kara looks bada$$ can’t wait for summer ‘26!!!”

The third noted, “need the trailer NOW PLEASEEEE”

Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl following her 2025 Superman cameo.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, it’s the second DC Studios feature under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The studio also confirmed that the first Supergirl trailer will premiere on Thursday, December 11 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST.

Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC

Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC
Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser
Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film

Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film
Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern

Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern
Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love

Dwayne Johnson reacts to his daughter Simone's relationship with new love

Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting

Lily Collins makes honest confession to Victoria Beckham on first meeting

Latest News

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
Prince William, Kate give handwritten letter to Charlotte ahead of Christmas

Prince William, Kate give handwritten letter to Charlotte ahead of Christmas
Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

Travis Kelce voices frustration over his performance after Chiefs setback

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia bring classic glam to Nobel Prize ceremony

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia bring classic glam to Nobel Prize ceremony