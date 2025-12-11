The first poster for the upcoming Supergirl movie has been revealed, with DC confirming that the official trailer will drop tomorrow, ramping up excitement for the superhero’s big-screen return.
On Tuesday, James Gunn took to Instagram to drop the poster of the highly-anticipated DC film which is set to release on June 26, 2026.
Alongside the poster, Gunn penned the caption, “Truth. Justice. Whatever. #Supergirl lands in theaters and @IMAX June 26.”
The post quickly sparked a wave of excitement, with DC fans taking to the comments to celebrate the upcoming film.
One fan wrote, “This is SO EPIC!! Can we say that we are so lucky to have two movies of the S family in less than 5 years? DCU is ROCKING!!!”
Another commented, “I love this poster! Kara looks bada$$ can’t wait for summer ‘26!!!”
The third noted, “need the trailer NOW PLEASEEEE”
Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl following her 2025 Superman cameo.
Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, it’s the second DC Studios feature under James Gunn and Peter Safran.
The studio also confirmed that the first Supergirl trailer will premiere on Thursday, December 11 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST.