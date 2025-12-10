Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film

The 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' was commenced by Billie Eilish in September last year

Billie Eilish has teamed up with James Cameron for her much-awaited concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft

On Wednesday, December 10, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram account to officially release the first trailer of her new tour film, which is directed and created by the Titanic filmmaker.

"THE TRAILER FOR HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) IS HERE! For the next 72 hours, you can sign up for early access to buy tickets for the movie !!!!! In theatres March 20th," Eilish enthusiastically penned her caption.

Notably, the viral trailer captures the popstar in the midst of her massive, Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which is ready to hit the big screens across the world on March 20th, next year.

It also features the multiple Grammy award-winning winner’s some of the superhit performances, including Quebec City, San Francisco and others. 

For the unversed, James Cameron also documents Billie Eilish’s first shows without her brother Finneas, who briefly departed her tour to embark on his own solo outing late last year. 

The renowned musician commenced her seventh headlining concert tour on September 29 last year and concluded on November 23, 2025.

She supported her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, through this concert tour. 

